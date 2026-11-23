The National Crime Information Center, one of the FBI’s most vital databases, experienced a hack over the weekend, according to sources speaking with ABC.

Officials conducting the investigation have yet to disclose the identity of the perpetrators or the specific data that was accessed.

The FBI has declined to comment on whether the intrusion caused database downtime or affected the integrity of the data utilized daily by law enforcement.

The incident follows a series of technical failures experienced by several large corporations.

President Trump stated that those recent outages are unconnected to the weekend intrusion.

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