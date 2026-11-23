ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in Orlando are paying less at the pump ahead of Thanksgiving, with average gasoline prices falling 12.4 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy.

The company’s survey of 856 Orlando stations found an average price of $3.48 per gallon Monday, Nov. 23.

That is 67.6 cents lower than a month ago, but 33.5 cents higher than the same time last year.

Prices vary widely between stations

The cheapest Orlando station reported Sunday charged $3.03 per gallon, while the most expensive charged $3.99, according to GasBuddy.

That 96-cent difference would amount to $14.40 on a 15-gallon fill-up.

Across Florida, reported prices ranged from $2.77 to $5.49 per gallon Sunday. GasBuddy did not identify those stations in its release.

How nearby areas compare

Orlando’s average was higher than Tampa’s and Ocala’s but lower than Gainesville’s.

Orlando $3.48 12.4 cents Tampa $3.45 10.6 cents Ocala $3.37 15.5 cents Gainesville $3.68 11.2 cents

National prices also decline

The national gasoline average fell 18.4 cents over the past week to $3.56 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

That is down 74.1 cents from a month ago, although still 52.9 cents higher than a year earlier.

“Gasoline and diesel prices fell in virtually every state over the last week, pushing the national average price of gasoline to its lowest level since mid-March just ahead of Thanksgiving,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis.

De Haan said the national gasoline average could bottom out between $3.35 and $3.55 over the next few weeks, depending in part on developments in the Middle East.

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