ORLANDO, Fla. — Before selling that stack of old Wii games, check the titles. Some have resale guide values well above those of familiar favorites such as Mario Kart Wii.

Rhythm Heaven Fever carries a $150 estimate for a complete North American copy, according to PriceCharting figures checked Nov. 23. Even the disc alone has a guide value of $134.99.

What the games could be worth

Three titles in the five-game selection have complete-copy estimates above $100. These are guide values, rather than guaranteed selling prices.

Rhythm Heaven Fever $134.99 $150.00 Silent Hill: Shattered Memories $99.93 $130.00 Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn $99.50 $115.00 Mario Kart Wii $25.23 $32.10 New Super Mario Bros. Wii $19.76 $24.99

The figures apply to standard North American releases and are listed in U.S. dollars. The selection is not a ranking of the most valuable Wii games.

Packaging can make a difference

The original case and manual can add to a game’s value.

For Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, the complete-copy estimate is about $30 higher than the disc-only figure. Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn has a complete-copy estimate approximately $15.50 above its disc-only value.

Check the title, region and edition before comparing prices. Sealed copies, special editions and accessory bundles should be considered separately.

Look at actual sales

Condition, missing materials and whether a game works can affect what a buyer will pay. A guide estimate also does not account for your individual selling fees or shipping expenses.

Compare completed sales for similar copies rather than relying on asking prices alone.

Updated estimates and recorded sales are available through PriceCharting’s guides for Rhythm Heaven Fever, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories and Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn.

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