OSTEEN, Fla. — Goats, turkeys and chickens stranded by floodwaters at an Osteen property received food and a welfare check after Volusia County Animal Services and sheriff’s deputies teamed up to reach them.

The household had been unable to access the animals to feed them because of rising water, according to a county announcement Sunday.

A state office relayed the request for help to Animal Services. Staff had the supplies and personnel needed, but their vehicles could not reach the property.

Follow Channel 9’s coverage of flooding across Central Florida.

Deputies provide access through floodwater

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office supplied a high-water vehicle to transport Animal Services staff and supplies through the flooded area.

Once there, personnel checked the animals and found them safe and in good condition. None needed to be relocated, according to the county.

Staff left several days’ worth of food so the animals could continue receiving care despite the surrounding flooding.

Include animals in flood preparations

In its announcement, the county urged households along the St. Johns River to plan for their animals’ needs as flooding affects access to properties.

Officials recommended keeping adequate food, water, medications and other essential supplies available, along with a plan for reaching and caring for animals if conditions change.

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