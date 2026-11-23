ORLANDO, Fla. — A state raid at an international meat business in Orlando has led to charges against six people.

State investigators provided more details about the raid at Ali Meat International on Dean Road.

Watch the full news conference here:

Florida authorities arrested six men Friday in connection with what officials described as the torture of livestock during a public slaughter event at an Orlando slaughterhouse, state officials announced.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced the arrests at Ali Meat International LLC, a local halal slaughterhouse.

According to state officials, the charges stem from an event held on June 6 and June 7, 2025, where customers were invited to purchase animals and participate in slaughtering them.

Sloth deaths spark debate over exotic animal bans No official vote is scheduled to take place today despite the growing debate among county officials. (WFTV)

Agents with the FDACS Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement executed a warrant at the business on Friday, taking six workers into custody, including facility manager Nadeem Shakeel, 44, of Orlando.

The investigation began in August 2025 after the department received 19 videos recorded by a member of the public who viewed advertisements for the event on social media. According to investigators, the recordings showed repeated instances of severe animal cruelty involving sheep, lambs and cattle handled by both employees and attendees.

Footage showed 16 lambs carried upside down by their legs, their throats cut and tossed into a pile where an employee walked across them while several were still moving, officials said.

READ: Florida woman faces animal cruelty charges after dog tied to moving car, deputies say

Other footage showed cattle struck with paddles, having their tails twisted and repeatedly shocked in the mouth and face with electric prods.

Investigators reported that videos also documented customers cutting animals’ throats with repeated sawing motions, including one instance of at least 15 cuts while the animal kicked, vocalized and struggled to breathe.

In another instance, an employee placed a knife in the hand of a child estimated to be 12 or 13 years old and held his wrist to make him cut a sheep’s throat.

0 of 7 82 dogs rescued from alleged Florida dogfighting operation 82 dogs rescued from alleged Florida dogfighting operation 82 dogs rescued from alleged Florida dogfighting operation 82 dogs rescued from alleged Florida dogfighting operation 82 dogs rescued from alleged Florida dogfighting operation 82 dogs rescued from alleged Florida dogfighting operation

During the operation, Shakeel admitted he set up the event, oversaw employees and customers and handled all financial transactions.

Law enforcement agents also discovered a stolen rifle inside the business office, which Shakeel acknowledged was his.

Florida AG to detail animal abuse charges at halal meat distributer in Orlando

Employee Gelacio Santiz admitted to beginning the slaughter process on conscious animals.

Uthmeier condemned the actions documented by investigators and stated that prosecutors will pursue the cases aggressively. “Florida will not tolerate the abuse and torture of defenseless animals, and these defendants will be held accountable for the cruelty they inflicted,” Uthmeier said. “Thanks to Commissioner Simpson and our law enforcement partners at FDACS, all six are now behind bars and will face our Statewide Prosecutors.

READ: Kissimmee man receives 20-day jail sentence for dumping injured dog in dumpster

Four of them should not be in our country in the first place, and they will be punished and sent back to where they came from.”

Simpson praised the law enforcement personnel involved in the investigation.

“I am very proud of our Agricultural Law Enforcement team, who worked tirelessly on this investigation and ensured these arrests were made safely and without incident,” Simpson said. “Florida agriculture has earned a reputation for quality, integrity, and doing things the right way, and we will not allow bad actors to undermine the standards that our farmers, ranchers, and agricultural businesses work hard to uphold. Attorney General James Uthmeier and his team of prosecutors have been excellent partners, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as this investigation moves forward and those responsible are held accountable.”

Shakeel faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of aggravated abuse or killing of cattle, nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture, one count of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of grand theft of a firearm.

He also faces two conspiracy charges. If convicted on all charges, Shakeel faces up to 105 years in state prison.

Belal Khaled Dohast, 45, of Orlando, faces conspiracy charges and aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture, carrying up to 25 years in prison.

Santiz, 36 and Lorenzo Santis Diaz, 26, face cattle conspiracy and animal cruelty charges, carrying up to 20 years each.

Muhammad Irfan Khan, 44 and Jean Deolis, 57, face conspiracy and animal cruelty charges, carrying up to 10 years each.

Each cattle charge carries a one-year mandatory minimum sentence.

Florida AG to detail animal abuse charges at halal meat distributer in Orlando

All six defendants are being held in the Orange County Jail. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed detainers on Santiz and Santis Diaz, both from Mexico, Khan, from Pakistan and Deolis, from Haiti.

Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Lauryn Day is handling the case in the Ninth Judicial Circuit with assistance from the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

State officials stated that the investigation remains ongoing and that additional charges are expected.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group