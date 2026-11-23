ORLANDO, Fla. — A three-day musical instrument sale at the University of Central Florida will offer pianos and string instruments while helping support the university’s School of Performing Arts.

The UCF Musical Instrument Sale, presented by the Rockley Family Foundation in partnership with the school, runs Dec. 17–19 at the Fairwinds Alumni Center, 12676 Gemini Blvd. N.

Private appointments are available all three days. Walk-in shoppers can attend Saturday, Dec. 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. without an appointment.

Instruments available

The selection includes grand and baby grand pianos, upright pianos, digital pianos and digital player grands, along with violins, violas and cellos.

Featured manufacturers include Steinway & Sons, Yamaha, Seiler, C. Bechstein and Italia Violins.

According to the foundation, most instruments are less than a year old and include a five- to 10-year service contract. Organizers say instruments will be offered below manufacturers’ retail prices, with delivery and financing options available.

The foundation says proceeds help sustain its instrument program and provide resources benefiting UCF’s School of Performing Arts.

How to attend

Shoppers can reserve an appointment online or call or text 407-499-5407. Virtual appointments are also available.

Parking is available in Garage H.

The Rockley Family Foundation is a nonprofit that supports music education through instrument loans and donations, educational materials and funding for outreach programs and scholarships.

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