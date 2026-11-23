ORLANDO, Fla. — Higher prices are really hitting hard, especially during this holiday season.

The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be about 6% more than last year, according to the American Farm Bureau.

Hosting 10 people for Thanksgiving dinner will cost an average of $427.

With higher prices hitting during the holiday season, food banks say they are swamped with requests for the holiday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group