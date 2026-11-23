CLERMONT, Fla. — Orlando Health South Lake Hospital employees contributed more than 1,600 volunteer hours across more than 40 community projects during fiscal year 2026, the hospital announced Monday.

The efforts supported schools, nonprofits and healthcare students across Lake County, according to the hospital.

School supplies and holiday gifts

Employees collected and donated 571 pounds of school supplies to the Education Foundation of Lake County to support students and teachers.

Staff also donated, wrapped and personally delivered nearly 400 gifts to families experiencing homelessness through nonprofit partner Find Feed & Restore.

Encouraging future healthcare workers

Hospital employees wrote more than 800 handwritten cards of encouragement for healthcare students at Lake-Sumter State College.

“Our team members’ dedication to caring for our community extends far beyond the walls of our hospital,” said Lance Sewell, president of Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

The hospital said the projects were part of its community relations efforts during the fiscal year that began in October 2025.

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