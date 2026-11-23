WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis joined local and state leaders and dozens of first responders Monday morning at the Veterans Memorial Complex in West Melbourne to provide an update on the response to back-to-back historic flooding in Brevard County.

The briefing came as residents continued recovering from two major flooding events this month. Some residents told Channel 9 they were still waiting for relief from the earlier flooding when the latest round of heavy rain hit.

Channel 9 asked DeSantis what he would say to residents frustrated by the pace of assistance.

“The initial declaration request is on the president’s desk, and that has been there,” DeSantis said. “We are gonna get the data that FEMA requires for this second round of flooding, and we will be submitting another one to reflect what’s happened over the past week.”

Florida requested a major disaster declaration on Nov. 9 following the earlier flooding. That request is awaiting the president’s signature.

DeSantis said the state is gathering damage assessments from the latest flooding and plans to submit an additional request for federal assistance. State emergency management officials said the necessary data could be ready within days.

The governor said the new request will include individual assistance, which could provide some aid to residents who did not have flood insurance.

“When there is a gap in insurance, you can qualify for individual assistance,” DeSantis said. “It ain’t gonna get you 100% of what insurance would, but at least it gives you some.”

Officials also highlighted local recovery efforts, including muck-and-gut teams working in flooded homes, shelters for displaced residents and the state’s emergency travel trailer program.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey thanked first responders and residents for supporting one another through the flooding.

“What’s gonna get us through it is all of us standing together,” Ivey said. “And I’m extremely proud of our community. I’m extreme proud of everybody that has done all the great things they’ve done, and I can’t thank them enough.”

The state expects to submit its additional federal disaster request within the next few days.

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