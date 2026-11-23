TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s new legislative leaders are in no rush to address the passage of Amendment 3.

This could mean a special legislative session may not take place before the end of the year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously predicted lawmakers would meet, as the amendment could cost local governments billions of dollars in tax revenue.

Senate President Jim Boyd stated that a special session is not needed.

Lawmakers could instead tackle the issue in March, when the new Legislature convenes in Tallahassee.

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