ORLANDO, Fla. — Santa is making stops across Central Florida this holiday season, with opportunities to share Christmas wishes at shopping centers, theme parks, resorts and community celebrations.

Some visits require reservations or admission, while others are part of free public events. Here are several options for families planning a holiday outing.

RELATED: Santa Claus visits all four Walt Disney World parks this year

Disney Springs

Santa is greeting families near Disney’s Pin Traders through Dec. 24. Visitors must join a virtual queue through the My Disney Experience app; there is no standby line. Disney’s Santa guide has details on locations and access.

For a meal with Santa, Maria & Enzo’s Breakfast with Santa takes place Dec. 12, 13, 19, 20 and 24. The experience includes a family-style breakfast, carolers, visiting elves and a keepsake family photo. Seating times are 9:30, 9:45 and 10 a.m., with reservations available online.

EPCOT

Santa will appear at CommuniCore Hall from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24 during EPCOT’s holiday festivities.

Theme park admission is required. Families should check the official Disney guide for appearance information before visiting.

The Florida Mall

Santa’s Photo Experience at The Florida Mall runs through Dec. 24.

The mall also will host Caring Santa on Dec. 6, a sensory-friendly experience for children with special needs and their families. Visit the event pages for booking information.

Promenade at Sunset Walk

Holiday Nights at Promenade at Sunset Walk brings Santa, elves, toy soldiers and simulated snowfall to Kissimmee on select evenings through Dec. 25.

Events run from 6 to 10 p.m., with the lighting of a 40-foot animated Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free; train rides and other purchases cost extra.

Upcoming dates include Nov. 27–29 and Dec. 3–6, 10–13 and 17–25.

Winter Garden

Santa will appear in the Winter Garden Christmas Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 5.

The city’s annual Fire Rescue Santa Run follows Dec. 7–12, bringing Santa through designated neighborhoods between 5:45 and 9 p.m. Families can check the city’s holiday schedule for neighborhood dates and route updates.

Caribe Royale Orlando

According to event organizers, Christmas Magic with Santa & Mrs. Claus takes place Dec. 19–24 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The resort also plans chocolate displays, cookie decorating and a holiday gnome scavenger hunt. Check Caribe Royale’s holiday events page for participation details and availability.

The Grove Resort & Water Park Orlando

The Grove’s holiday events include Hot Cocoa & S’mores with Santa on Dec. 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Element Bar, with refreshments available for purchase.

Breakfast with Santa follows Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at Valencia Restaurant, featuring crafts, cookie decorating and photo opportunities. Reservation links are available on the resort’s website.

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