LAKE MARY, Fla. — FEMA announced Monday that it is awarding nearly $400 million for 144 disaster recovery and mitigation projects across Florida.

The awards include more than $212.2 million through the agency’s Public Assistance program and nearly $185.4 million through its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, according to FEMA’s news release.

The announcement identifies funding for recovery from multiple disasters, including Hurricane Ian. It does not announce approval of Florida’s pending request for aid following this month’s flooding.

RELATED: Florida to seek additional federal aid after second round of flooding

Emergency response and repairs

More than $147.3 million will reimburse state agencies for emergency response following multiple disasters, including:

More than $87.1 million for the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

More than $49.6 million for the Florida Department of Transportation.

$5.5 million for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Other awards include more than $5.2 million for Sarasota County debris removal and repairs to Cherokee Street Park facilities.

Lee County will receive more than $4.1 million for Hurricane Ian repairs at Sanibel Causeway Island Park, including water supplies, restrooms and picnic areas.

Fort Myers Beach will receive more than $1 million to replace water meters and valves damaged by Ian.

Protecting against future damage

The mitigation awards include more than $19.3 million for Lee County drinking water improvements and strengthening traffic signals at nine intersections.

Cape Coral will receive more than $13.6 million to install 48 permanent backup generators at wastewater lift stations.

More than $10.1 million will support projects protecting 31 residential properties through measures including elevations, acquisitions, demolitions and reconstruction.

Another award of more than $1.6 million will help the Gasparilla Island Water Association in Charlotte County protect drinking water supplies from flooding and severe storms.

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