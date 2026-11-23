STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Homes on Stone Island are surrounded by several feet of standing water as the St. Johns River continues to rise, leaving many residents relying on boats to get in and out of their neighborhoods.

In some areas, water is about three feet deep, making several roads impassable. Channel 9 saw people using boats to reach dry sections of road to pick up supplies.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said no one has requested a rescue so far.

Stone Island residents surrounded by rising floodwaters

Resident Angela Macaluso described the situation as living on a private island, with water completely surrounding her home. She also said her family has spotted about 17 baby alligators in the flooded area.

Macaluso said her family has nowhere else to go and only recently finished making renovations after Hurricane Ian in 2022. For now, they are riding out the flooding and hoping the rising river does not reach their home.

“We have no furniture downstairs because we’re very unsure what’s going to happen next,” Macaluso said.

Another resident, Jane Rourke, shared videos showing floodwater creeping closer to her home. In one video, she pointed out that the water was nearly covering her first step. She estimated the water could eventually reach two to three feet deep near her property.

Stone Island residents surrounded by floodwaters as St. Johns River continues to rise Several feet of floodwater have left roads impassable, forcing some Volusia County residents to use boats (WFTV)

Volusia County shuts off water and sewer services amid flooding

The flooding has also disrupted basic services. Volusia County has shut off water and sewer service to the community and set up temporary facilities in a dry section of Stone Island, including showers, washing machines and bathrooms.

Residents fear repeat of Hurricane Ian flooding

Residents are familiar with the challenges of rising water. After Hurricane Ian in 2022, parts of Stone Island were surrounded by floodwater for about a month, leaving people trapped in their homes.

Despite the possibility of facing similar conditions again, many residents say they do not plan to leave.

With the St. Johns River still rising, the situation on Stone Island could get worse in the days ahead.

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