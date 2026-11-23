, Fla. — FEMA announced Monday that it approved nearly $150 million for disaster recovery and projects intended to reduce future damage in Puerto Rico.

The funding includes nearly $144 million through the agency’s Public Assistance program, which supports infrastructure repairs, restoration of public facilities and eligible disaster response costs.

An additional nearly $5.7 million will support projects through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, according to the agency’s announcement.

Hurricane Maria repairs

The Public Assistance awards include:

Nearly $46 million to the Local Redevelopment Authority for Roosevelt Roads to repair its electrical power grid.

Nearly $12 million to the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works to repair the Puerta de Tierra Walkway.

More than $7.2 million to the Public Buildings Authority to repair the Roberto Sánchez Vilella Government Center, also known as Minillas.

More than $6.9 million to repair the University of Puerto Rico’s Río Piedras campus.

FEMA said those projects address damage caused by Hurricane Maria.

Preparing for future disasters

The mitigation awards include more than $1.6 million for generators and backup power facility design at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Nearly $1.5 million will fund the design of wind retrofits and other protective measures for Treasury Department, Minillas Government Center and Police Superintendence facilities in San Juan.

Another nearly $1.5 million will support surveying, engineering and other work evaluating critical infrastructure at the University of Puerto Rico’s Dr. Federico Trilla Hospital ahead of construction.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group