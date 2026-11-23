KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan arrives at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center on Monday for four days of free family activities.

The holiday-decorated red truck will be at the resort from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Nov. 23–26, including Thanksgiving Day.

Visitors can participate in interactive activities, sample Coca-Cola products, receive holiday giveaways and take photos with the Coca-Cola Polar Bear, according to organizers.

The stop is part of an eight-resort holiday tour organized through a partnership between Coca-Cola, Gaylord Hotels and select JW Marriott resorts.

When and where to visit

The caravan will be at Gaylord Palms, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee.

Caravan activities are free, according to organizers. The resort also hosts its annual Christmas at Gaylord Palms celebration, featuring holiday decorations and seasonal attractions.

Visit the Christmas at Gaylord Palms website for additional event information and tickets to other holiday experiences.

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