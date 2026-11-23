LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An 84-year-old man from The Villages died Monday morning after the golf cart he was driving entered the water at Hawthorne Marina Boat Ramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 7:42 a.m.

Troopers said the man was driving a 2026 Yamaha golf cart west on the ramp when a possible medical episode preceded him continuing into the water.

The cart traveled approximately 15 feet into the water and overturned onto its left side, according to FHP.

The man was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

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