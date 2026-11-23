ORLANDO, Fla. — A giant ball pit, a room where visitors can draw on the walls and an immersive forest are among the attractions at Dopamine Land, which opened Friday at The Florida Mall.

The all-ages experience from entertainment company Fever is located at Fever Hub inside the mall. Visitors can find available dates and purchase tickets through Fever. The experience lasts approximately 45 minutes.

What visitors can explore

The attraction combines lighting, sound, textures and interactive activities across a series of themed environments.

Highlights include Scribblescape, where guests can draw and write on walls, floors and furniture, and Sunset Lagoon, which features a giant ball pit in a golden-hued setting, according to organizers.

Other spaces include Chromodance, a dance area where visitors can choose their soundtrack; Cushion Clash, a pillow-fight space; and Euphoria Grove, an immersive forest depicting the changing seasons.

Cosmic Oasis uses mirrors and lighting to create the illusion of an expansive space, while Neon Nebula features glowing balloons.

Planning a visit

Dopamine Land is at The Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail. Organizers recommend using the entrance near Rideshare Zone 2, between The Florida Hotel and Macy’s.

Socks are required. Visitors can bring their own or purchase a pair on site.

The venue is wheelchair accessible, although some rooms have limited accessibility, according to the attraction’s website. Guests can review visitor information and frequently asked questions before booking.

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