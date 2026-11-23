DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Foodees Fest will return to Daytona Beach Jan. 1–3, 2027, bringing food trucks, dessert vendors, artisans and crafters to Tanger Outlets.

The festival will take place at 1100 Cornerstone Blvd. Admission is free, and visitors can register online through the event’s website.

Organizers say the event will include food and beverage vendors alongside businesses selling handmade goods.

Festival hours

Friday, Jan. 1: 1–7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 2: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 3: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Foodees Fest is a touring festival featuring a rotating selection of food trucks, restaurants and craft vendors.

Visitors can check the Daytona Beach event page for registration and updates ahead of the festival.

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