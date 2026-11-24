TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — FEMA announced more than $109 million for four projects supporting Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Isaias.

The awards fall under the agency’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses eligible disaster response costs, debris removal and repairs to damaged public infrastructure.

The funding is available under Florida’s Oct. 27 major disaster declaration, according to FEMA.

Emergency response and debris removal

More than $77 million will go to the state’s emergency management agency for statewide protective measures during the hurricane response.

Eligible expenses include emergency operations centers, evacuations, medical care and transportation, temporary power, search and rescue, law enforcement and distribution of emergency supplies.

Santa Rosa County will receive more than $29.2 million for expedited debris removal. Walton County will receive more than $2.4 million for the same purpose.

Federal reimbursement

FEMA said its Public Assistance funding covers at least 75% of eligible costs.

The announcement concerns Hurricane Isaias recovery. It does not announce approval of Florida’s pending request for assistance following this month’s Central Florida flooding.

RELATED: Florida to seek additional federal aid after second round of flooding

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