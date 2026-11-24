According to new FWC data, bear density plummeted between 2014 and 2024.

Now, Bear Warriors United wants the hunt here to be called off entirely.

Just ahead of Florida’s bear hunt, Bear Warriors United is raising concerns about whether North Florida’s bear population can sustain a hunt at all.

Bear Warriors United sent this letter to state wildlife officials, calling on FWC to suspend the bear hunt in the Osceola National Forrest.

The call comes in response to FWC’s own data, which found bear population density in the region dropped by 67% between 2014 and 2024.

However, FWC’s own website on bear population statistics includes no information reflective of the findings.

Instead, the FWC site only references data published in 2017, which claims the bear population in North Florida is up 92%.

In its letter, Bear Warriors United also asks FWC to post more information about the bears that are killed in this year’s hunt, and for the agency to impose limits on the number of female bears that can be harvested this season.

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