SANFORD, Fla. — Nearly 73 million individuals are anticipated to travel by vehicle during the upcoming Thanksgiving break.

Central Florida remains a favored location for travelers, as Orlando ranks among the top five areas for rental vehicle requests.

Channel 9 interviewed officials from the Florida Department of Transportation on Tuesday regarding efforts underway to ensure public safety.

See more in the video above.

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