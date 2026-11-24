SANFORD, Fla. — Fire crews spent most of Monday working to pump water out of a downtown Sanford intersection while preventing nearby businesses from flooding.

The eight-man crews sprayed water away from the area and installed several feet of tiger dams to prevent water from seeping into structures along Palmetto Avenue.

The flooding was caused by spillover from the St. Johns River and Lake Monroe. Heavy rain caused both bodies of water to overflow. Seminole Boulevard and Palmetto Avenue bore the brunt of the damage.

“Usually there’s land for the courthouse, but I’ve never seen it like this before,” said Matthew Coffman, a visitor from Casselberry. “It’s got to be up, what, like maybe five feet from the normal.”

Sanford Fire Chief Ronnie McNeill said the St. Johns River should crest soon, but he is worried about more rain that is forecast for later in the week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group