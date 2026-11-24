SANFORD, Fla. — Public works crews in downtown Sanford spent the day deploying large orange protective barriers known as “Tiger Dams” to guard critical infrastructure against rising floodwaters from the St. Johns River and Lake Monroe.

Workers focused their efforts along Palmetto Avenue to keep the roadway passable for emergency vehicles. Seminole County officials emphasized the importance of maintaining clear access for ambulances and first responders to reach vulnerable residents inside the Marina Isle assisted living facility.

While the city of Sanford has not ruled out evacuating Marina Isle, officials are focusing first on fortifying the adjacent road against encroaching water from Lake Monroe.

On Monday, City officials said no emergency rescue calls had been placed despite rising river levels.

Meanwhile, Seminole County officials said they asked residents in homes along Lake Monroe to consider evacuating the area.

County flood modeling indicates downtown Sanford itself should mostly stay dry as the river swells.

However, officials noted that flooding concerns remain concentrated along Seminole Boulevard, Fort Melon Park and potentially in areas near City Hall.

Emergency management officials warned that flood conditions in downtown Sanford are likely to worsen as the week progresses.

“It’s going to continue to get worse in the downtown Sanford area all week long,” said Alan Harris, director of Seminole County Emergency Management. “Hopefully, again, depending on what rain we see on Tuesday and Wednesday, hopefully it will crest and start coming down this weekend.”

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