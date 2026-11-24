ORLANDO, Fla. — Americans are carrying a record amount of credit card debt heading into the holiday shopping season.

According to the Federal Reserve, collective credit card balances grew to $1.29 trillion over the last three months.

Analysts say people are extremely dissatisfied with the economy but continue to spend.

Stores might not offer deep discounts this year due to inflation and tariffs, analysts said.

They suggest people spend moderately this year and focus on paying off their debt.

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