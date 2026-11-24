BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Contractors often arrive in damaged neighborhoods following disasters such as floods, offering to make repairs to damaged houses.

These traveling workers, commonly called “storm chasers,” go from place to place because they know homeowners are desperate to restore their properties.

Homeowners frequently feel pressure to make quick choices, but advocates urge residents not to let urgency force a bad decision.

Property owners should be especially careful if a contractor appears unsolicited at the door.

Before signing any paperwork, residents are advised to get multiple written estimates, check references and verify that the contractor is properly licensed and insured.

Handing over large sums upfront also carries substantial risk, which consumer adviser Clark Howard calls a real danger zone.

“Avoid paying the full amount before the work is done. Make sure everything is in writing, including what work will be done, the total price and when it should be completed,” Howard said.

Aggressive demands to expedite agreements should also alert residents to potential trouble. “If somebody is pressuring you to sign or pay right now, that alone should be a red flag,” Howard said.

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