ORLANDO, Fla. — Wet weather is headed to Central Florida on Wednesday, bringing widely scattered showers, isolated downpours and possible thunderstorms after a cloudy Tuesday.

A flood watch takes effect for Brevard County from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

While the heaviest rain is expected across South Florida, southern sections of Central Florida could receive an additional one to two inches of rainfall.

Thanksgiving holiday forecast

Light morning showers are fading across the region, leaving cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Orlando is forecast to reach 73 degrees Tuesday.

Conditions will turn drier and cooler through the end of the week, bringing true fall weather through the holiday weekend.

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