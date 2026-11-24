WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Hospice of Health First volunteers will prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals to Brevard County patients and families Wednesday and Thursday, giving caregivers more time with their loved ones.

Volunteers will pack meals Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Hospice of Health First office in West Melbourne before making deliveries to local households.

Among the recipients will be Esmin, a Palm Bay patient who turned 85 this week, and her daughter, Judy.

According to Health First, Esmin has Alzheimer’s disease and once prepared Thanksgiving dinner for as many as 25 people. This year, volunteers will bring the holiday meal to her.

“It saves me time, and I get to spend more time with her,” Judy said in the organization’s announcement.

Sharing a holiday meal

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, volunteers will prepare and serve meals at the William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay. Additional meals will be delivered to hospice patients at home.

The gathering will include a group of women who became close friends after meeting through a hospice bereavement group following the deaths of their loved ones, according to Health First.

The effort offers patients, caregivers and those grieving a loved one an opportunity to share a holiday meal and connect with others.

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