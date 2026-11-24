PALM BAY, Fla. — A Palm Bay family’s future home will take shape on Giving Tuesday after flooding forced organizers to postpone a wall-raising event earlier this month.

Space Coast Habitat for Humanity will hold the ceremony and volunteer framing day Dec. 1 at 349 Dailey Street SE. The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 4 but was delayed because of flooding in the Palm Bay area, according to the nonprofit.

Volunteers will work alongside Habitat staff to raise the walls of Eric and Tiffany Baierl’s future home.

A path to homeownership

The Baierls are participating in Habitat’s Homeownership Program, which provides an affordable path to owning a home.

Both parents live with disabilities, and their young son, Ezra, has Down syndrome, according to the organization.

The family hopes the home will provide a place to put down roots, with a yard where Ezra can play, space for Tiffany to garden and a neighborhood where they can take walks together.

Ceremony and volunteer details

Volunteer check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the wall-raising ceremony at 9 a.m. Family members, volunteers, Habitat staff and supporters will gather for the event.

Volunteers must wear closed-toe shoes. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Jenn@SpaceCoastHabitat.org.

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