DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Halifax Health has retained its Level III maternal care designation following a verification review that resulted in zero findings, the health system announced.

The designation recognizes the hospital’s ability to care for pregnant and postpartum patients, including those with high-risk pregnancies and complex obstetrical needs, according to a Nov. 20 news release.

What the designation means

The Maternal Levels of Care Verification program, developed by The Joint Commission in collaboration with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, evaluates hospitals’ maternal care capabilities through an on-site review.

The program helps identify whether hospitals have the personnel, equipment and services needed to care for patients with different levels of medical risk.

“Achieving a successful verification survey with zero findings is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment of our Center for Women and Infant Health team,” said Jennifer Willett-Butts, the center’s nurse manager.

Services for mothers and newborns

Halifax Health also operates a 24-hour obstetric emergency department, where expectant mothers can be evaluated by board-certified obstetrician-gynecologists, according to the health system.

Its Level III neonatal intensive care unit provides care for premature and critically ill newborns and is staffed by neonatologists and specially trained neonatal nurses.

The Center for Women and Infant Health is at 303 N. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

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