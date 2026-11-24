ORLANDO, Fla. — Holiday light displays, tree lightings, seasonal shows and visits with Santa are filling Central Florida’s calendar.

Here are events to help plan your holiday outings, including free community celebrations and attractions that require tickets. Dates run through early January 2027, depending on the event.

Downtown for the Holidays in Orlando

When: Beginning Dec. 4, with activities on various dates throughout the season

Where: Lake Eola Park and downtown Orlando

Orlando’s holiday lineup includes its Dec. 4 tree lighting, Merry Market, synchronized Christmas tree light shows, Santa visits and a Holiday Stroll. Free outdoor movies at Lake Eola’s East Lawn include “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Dec. 5, “Elf” on Dec. 12 and “A Christmas Story” on Dec. 19, each beginning at 7 p.m.

A sensory-friendly holiday evening is scheduled for Dec. 13.

See Orlando’s holiday calendar.

Winter on the Avenue in Winter Park

When: Dec. 4, 5–9 p.m.

Where: Central Park and Park Avenue

Admission: Free

Winter Park’s celebration features Christmas tree and menorah lightings, strolling carolers, children’s choirs, snow slides and holiday entertainment. Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m., with visits and photos until 8 p.m.

Get Winter on the Avenue details.

Dazzling Nights at Leu Gardens

When: Select nights through Jan. 3

Where: Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando

Admission: Ticket required

The outdoor walk-through experience features illuminated installations, holiday music and interactive displays throughout the gardens. Tickets have timed entry, and visitors should review parking arrangements before arriving.

Check dates and tickets for Dazzling Nights.

ICE! featuring “The Polar Express” at Gaylord Palms

When: Through Jan. 3

Where: Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee

Admission: Ticket required

Scenes from “The Polar Express” take shape in hand-carved ice inside a 9-degree attraction. The experience includes ice slides, with parkas provided for visitors. Other Christmas at Gaylord Palms activities include ice tubing, Santa photos and a Christmas carousel, with separate ticket options.

Explore Christmas at Gaylord Palms.

Holiday Nights at Promenade at Sunset Walk

When: Nov. 27–29; Dec. 3–6, 10–13 and 17–25, 6–10 p.m.

Where: Promenade at Sunset Walk, Kissimmee

Admission: Free admission and parking; some activities cost extra

Santa, elves and towering toy soldiers join the celebration, which includes simulated snowfall and the lighting of a 40-foot animated Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. Train rides and food are available for purchase.

See the Holiday Nights schedule.

Holidays at Walt Disney World

When: Dates vary by park and event

Where: Walt Disney World Resort

Admission: Theme park admission or a separate event ticket, depending on the offering

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays runs Nov. 27–Dec. 30, featuring holiday traditions, seasonal food and the Candlelight Processional.

Disney Jollywood Nights takes place on select nights through Jan. 5 at Hollywood Studios and requires a separate ticket. Disney’s website currently lists Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party as sold out.

Explore Disney’s holiday events and admission requirements.

Holidays at Universal Orlando

When: Through Jan. 3

Where: Universal Orlando Resort

Admission: Included with applicable theme park admission; restrictions apply

The resort’s holiday offerings include Grinchmas, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Epic Universe also features seasonal celebrations, including Snoggletog in How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk.

Explore Universal’s holiday celebrations.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

When: Select dates through Jan. 4

Where: SeaWorld Orlando

Admission: Included with theme park admission

SeaWorld’s seasonal celebration includes holiday light displays, Christmas shows, themed treats and fireworks. Visitors can also find Santa and Rudolph characters during the event.

Check SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration calendar.

Holiday Lights and Jolly Days at Brevard Zoo

When: Holiday Lights on select nights through Jan. 2, 6–9 p.m.; Jolly Days Dec. 19–23, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Brevard Zoo, Melbourne

Admission: Holiday Lights requires a separate ticket; Jolly Days is included with daytime zoo admission

The zoo’s new nighttime event features about 1 million lights, including an enchanted forest, North Pole displays and a nearly 11-foot illuminated snowman.

During Jolly Days, visitors can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy music and activities, and watch animals receive holiday treats.

Find Brevard Zoo’s holiday schedules and tickets.

Check each organizer’s website before heading out for available dates, admission requirements and weather-related changes.

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