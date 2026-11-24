LONGWOOD, Fla. — An Orlando man is facing identity-related and stolen bank card charges after deputies say they found multiple cards belonging to other people during his arrest near Interstate 4.

Darian Matthew Gonzalez, 28, was arrested Monday, Nov. 23, according to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

A deputy encountered Gonzalez near westbound I-4 between Lake Mary Boulevard and the Longwood rest area and discovered an active Orange County warrant, the report states.

Cards found during search

While searching Gonzalez following his arrest, the deputy found multiple credit and debit cards, investigators said.

A detective later examined a stack of cards and two wallets. One wallet contained three debit cards and a credit card belonging to one person. Investigators also documented cards bearing other people’s names.

Gonzalez told the detective he found all the cards along I-4, according to the report. He said he had possessed some for approximately two weeks and found others that day.

Gonzalez faces two counts each of possessing or retaining stolen credit or debit cards and possessing another person’s identification information with fraudulent intent, plus one count of unlawfully possessing personal identification information.

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