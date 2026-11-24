PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Port Orange pet store is collecting donations through Monday, Nov. 30, to help families struggling to feed and care for their pets.

Pet Evolution is accepting unopened pet food, treats, toys and supplies during its annual November Pet Food Drive. Donations will be distributed to local food pantries serving households with pets, according to the company.

The Port Orange store is at 3761 S. Nova Road, Suite A.

How to donate

Community members can bring donations to the store through Nov. 30. Donors will receive 10% off their same-day retail purchase, according to Pet Evolution.

The company said its participating stores aim to collect more than 5,000 pounds of food and treats. The announcement did not identify specific organizations receiving the Port Orange donations.

“Pets are family, and no one should have to worry about how they’ll feed a beloved companion,” said Rian Thiele, Pet Evolution’s CEO and founder.

The drive is intended to help households facing financial challenges meet their pets’ needs and keep their animals at home, the company said.

Visit Pet Evolution’s website for store information.

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