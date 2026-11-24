SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is facing burglary and grand theft charges after deputies say jewelry taken from a home near Winter Park was sold to four pawn shops.

Crystal L. Champion, 43, was arrested Monday, Nov. 23, following an investigation by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, according to her arrest report.

Investigators traced pawn transactions

The homeowner reported jewelry missing from her bedroom Nov. 1. She told investigators Champion had lived at the home for approximately a year but did not have permission to enter her bedroom or remove valuables.

Investigators searched pawn records and found transactions involving Champion and her husband during September, according to the report.

The homeowner subsequently identified 12 pieces of her jewelry at four pawn shops. Deputies said the couple received a combined $3,033 for the items.

Investigators estimated the jewelry’s value at between $30,330 and $60,660 based on an assumed pawn payout of 5% to 10% of its value. The report does not cite an independent appraisal.

Champion denied taking jewelry

During an interview, Champion denied removing jewelry from the homeowner’s room, according to deputies. She said her husband gave her the jewelry she pawned and told her he found it in the woods.

Champion faces charges of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft involving property valued at $20,000 or more but less than $100,000.

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