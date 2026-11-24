FLORIDA — Millions of people are expected to travel on Florida roads this week as the Thanksgiving holiday travel period gets underway.

About 4.2 million people are expected to hit the road over the next several days, with Central Florida seeing a significant share of those travelers. AAA ranks Orlando as the No. 1 domestic destination for Thanksgiving this year.

Worst times to drive in Florida during Thanksgiving week

The Florida Department of Transportation expects periods of heavy traffic throughout the week. Drivers traveling Tuesday could see heavier congestion through 9 p.m., while those leaving Wednesday are advised to avoid traveling between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol warns drivers about holiday travel dangers

Florida Highway Patrol troopers will also be out on the roads, urging drivers to slow down, avoid aggressive driving, and remain patient.

“The number one cause of crashes and fatalities in Florida is actually reckless driving, so aggressive driving,” FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi said. “... it’s so important to pack your patience, be courteous of each other.”

During the same Thanksgiving travel period last year, FHP responded to more than 3,000 crashes in the Central Florida area, including 19 fatalities.

FHP warns drivers about flooded roads in Central Florida

Troopers are also warning drivers to watch for roads that may still be flooded following recent historic rainfall. Crescenzi said drivers who encounter flooding, an inoperable traffic light or another roadway hazard can dial *FHP to connect with FHP’s Sanford Regional Communications Center and Regional Traffic Management Center.

How Florida’s desk trooper program works

FHP is also reminding drivers about its desk trooper program, which can allow people involved in certain minor crashes to complete the investigation remotely.

Crescenzi said drivers may qualify if there are only minor injuries, no vehicle needs to be towed and everyone involved has a valid driver’s license, registration and insurance. A desk trooper can conduct the investigation remotely and email the crash report, allowing drivers to get back on the road faster.

When does the Thanksgiving travel period end?

The Thanksgiving travel period began Tuesday and runs through Monday, November 30th.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group