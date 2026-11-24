DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach officials say they do not have a confirmed count of residents displaced by last week’s flooding or a complete picture of where affected Caroline Village residents are staying.

In a written response to Channel 9’s questions Tuesday, the city outlined its evacuation efforts and plans for a recovery resource center. Officials also said they were unaware of the circumstances behind the decision to close a shelter at Atlantic High School at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Channel 9 crews observed residents being dropped off at gas stations Friday during evacuations. Reporter Demie Johnson asked city officials why shelter operations ended while flooding and evacuations continued.

City describes evacuation response

The community also experienced severe flooding during Hurricane Ian, when one resident lost 30 years’ worth of possessions.

The city said it had no facilities that were both available and accessible because of floodwaters. Its emergency management staff worked with Volusia County Emergency Management to identify a shelter location.

Daytona State College initially provided a building as a collection point for evacuated residents. Time constraints prompted the city to relocate that operation to the Daytona Aquarium, officials said.

Residents requesting shelter while Atlantic High School was operational were transported there from the aquarium on Votran buses. Others were picked up by relatives or friends.

The city said Catholic Charities remained an available resource after the shelter closed.

Hotel assistance provided to 12 residents across three cities

Citing information from Volusia County Emergency Management, the city said 12 residents across Daytona Beach, Port Orange and New Smyrna Beach received hotel vouchers and food from the American Red Cross.

That figure is not a total count of displaced residents. The city said it could not confirm how many of those receiving assistance lived at Caroline Village or where residents who made their own arrangements are staying.

Of those who sought assistance that day, one person continues receiving help through Volusia County’s Community Services Division, according to the response.

City officials said no additional shelter requests were officially reported to the Daytona Beach Emergency Operations Center after the initial response.

“This does not necessarily mean that additional residents are not experiencing displacement or need assistance,” the city wrote.

Recovery center opens Friday

A state-led Multi-Agency Resource Center will open at the Dickerson Community Center, 308 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., on Friday, Nov. 27.

Opening-day hours are 1–7 p.m. Beginning Nov. 28, the center will operate daily from 7 a.m.–7 p.m., including weekends, through Dec. 11.

Residents must seek assistance in person and bring identification, proof of residence, insurance information and documentation of flood-related losses.

The center will connect residents with state agencies and local community organizations. Federal disaster assistance is not currently being offered there.

Questions remain about repeated flooding

Channel 9 previously reported on residents’ concerns about redevelopment plans for Caroline Village and Palmetto Park.

The city’s response did not address Channel 9’s questions about residents’ reports of sewage or wastewater inside homes, flood mitigation during rehabilitation work, or the long-term rationale for returning residents to flood-prone housing while redevelopment is pending.

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