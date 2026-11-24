ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of posting a bomb threat targeting the Hyatt Regency Orlando during the Megaplex furry convention has been returned to Florida after being apprehended in Colorado, according to court records.

Thomas Michael Chamberlain, 28, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Monday, Nov. 23, on a charge of electronically transmitting a threat to conduct an act of terrorism.

Guessing Headlights reported on the investigation and provided copies of the arrest affidavits and court documents supporting this report.

Hotel security reported online threat

The investigation began in March after Hyatt’s corporate security operation identified a threatening post on X through a social media monitoring vendor, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office warrant affidavit.

Investigators said the March 11 post claimed a bomb at the hotel would detonate Sept. 1. It appeared as a reply to a post about hotel rooms for Megaplex, an annual convention for fans of animal characters with human characteristics.

A subsequent reply from the account claimed a friend had placed the bomb, according to the affidavit.

The records provided do not describe investigators finding an explosive device.

Previous arrest helped investigators identify suspect

A detective reviewing the account found photographs showing distinctive tattoos and a post discussing a negative experience at the 2025 convention.

That led investigators to Chamberlain’s Aug. 31, 2025, arrest at the same hotel.

In that case, deputies responded after a hotel security officer reported being slapped by a guest. A lieutenant described Chamberlain crawling toward him, calling out “older guys” and making meowing sounds before a struggle with deputies, according to the arrest affidavit.

Investigators later compared photographs and body-camera footage from that encounter with images posted on the X account. They said matching arm and thigh tattoos helped identify Chamberlain.

Records obtained from X also linked the account to Chamberlain’s known phone number, according to the warrant affidavit.

Earlier case resulted in probation

Court documents show Chamberlain pleaded no contest Sept. 9 to two misdemeanor battery counts and one count of resisting an officer without violence in the earlier case.

Adjudication was withheld, and he received 12 months of supervised probation. A resisting-with-violence count was dropped.

The new threat case remains pending.

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