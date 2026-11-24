OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County judge ruled that radar readings could not be used as evidence in two “super speeder” cases because a Florida Highway Patrol trooper did not adequately document equipment testing, 9 Investigates found.

Both drivers were accused of traveling more than 100 mph on the Florida Turnpike in August. The same trooper stopped both motorists.

The rulings concern the admissibility of radar evidence. They do not, by themselves, establish that the drivers’ charges were dismissed.

Why the paperwork mattered

At issue was the trooper’s documentation of checks used to verify his radar equipment’s accuracy.

Those checks include using tuning forks designed to simulate specific speeds. Although the paperwork included numbers associated with the tuning forks, the individual test results were recorded only with the letter “P,” indicating a passing result.

Attorney Ira Karmelin of The Ticket Clinic argued that the records did not establish which tuning fork was used for each test or what speed appeared on the radar device.

“The testing that the officers did was not documented properly and we have no way to know if they did it properly or improperly,” Karmelin said. “There is no way to question them on it because the information is not there.”

The defense did not argue that the equipment necessarily malfunctioned or that the trooper skipped the tests. Instead, attorneys challenged whether the documentation established that testing was performed properly.

Prosecutors defended the testing records

Prosecutors argued that the trooper did not need to record the specific numbers each time, provided the radar displayed the correct readings during testing.

“The state is not saying we should take that solely without any questions. That’s why we have court. That is why the officer is supposed to actually come into court to be cross-examined,” a prosecutor said during the hearing.

The judge nevertheless determined that the documentation was insufficient to admit the radar readings in the two cases.

Criminal penalties bring greater scrutiny

Florida’s dangerous excessive speeding law, commonly called the super speeder law, took effect in July 2025.

It makes it a criminal offense to drive at least 50 mph over the posted limit, or at least 100 mph in a manner that threatens people or property or interferes with another vehicle’s operation.

A first conviction carries up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both. Subsequent convictions carry up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. A repeat violation within five years of a prior conviction also requires revocation of driving privileges for 180 days to one year.

“Because the legislature upped the ante, defense attorneys are taking a closer look at this because our clients aren’t just paying a simple fine and being done with it. This is a criminal conviction,” Karmelin said.

Channel 9 previously reported that Orange County deputies arrested 68 drivers during the law’s first three months.

The two Osceola County rulings do not automatically invalidate other speeding cases. Similar documentation could, however, become the subject of challenges in other cases.

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