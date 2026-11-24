SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — In Seminole County flooding from the St. Johns River is displacing hundreds of residents right before the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Seminole County Emergency Management, at least 495 homes along the St. Johns River have reported flood damage following historic rain this month.

The county says homes will likely remain flooded all the way through Christmas as water slowly moves up the St. Johns River.

Dwight and Jillian Hall returned to their Geneva home on Tuesday via canoe to find nearly a foot of water covering every corner.

“Just, can’t mess with Mother Nature. It’s brutal what I saw back there,” said Dwight Hall, “It’s gonna be a while before we can go back in.”

The family’s now staying in a rented apartment in Oviedo. The county expects it will take between 4-6 weeks for the water to drain out of homes near Lake Harney, that’s if there’s no additional rain.

“We’re talking about into Christmas time, when water could come out of some of these homes. Serious mold issues, serious rebuilding of homes,” said Alan Harris, the Director of Seminole County Emergency Management.

Harris said the county has already submitted early damage assessments to the state. Officials have sent along photos and aerial footage of flooding to prove how bad it is, as well as GIS mapping and other data, but so far no FEMA help has been approved.

“The governor, of course, makes a request to the federal government to get that declaration. Seminole County is included in the request, but we have heard nothing, nothing from Washington, D. C.,” said Harris.

Seminole County is asking that residents continue to report damage, which will then be submitted to the federal government.

You can report flood damage here.

Residents impacted by flooding can access essential recovery supplies at the following Point of Distribution locations throughout Seminole County. Please review each location’s hours of operation and available resources before visiting.

Rural Heritage Center:

101 E Main St, Geneva, FL 32732

Hours of Operation: Mon, Wed, Fri 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Comfort stations, including restroom facilities, showers, and laundry facilities are available 24/7. Items provided include bottles of water*, tarps*, flood buckets, contractor bags, terry towels, paper towels, mosquito spray. (*Items available 24/7).

Seminole County North Branch Library:

150 N Palmetto Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sun: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Holiday Hours:

11/25 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



11/26 (Thanksgiving Day) CLOSED



11/27 CLOSED

Items provided include bottles of water, flood buckets, tarps, contractor bags, mosquito spray, terry towers, paper towels.

Seminole Community Church:

5070 Orange Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771

Hours of Operation: 24/7

Items provided include bottles of water, flood buckets, tarps, contractor bags, mosquito spray, terry towers, paper towels.

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