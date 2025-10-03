Orange County deputies arrest 68 drivers in first 3 months of ‘super speeder’ law

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are cracking down on reckless driving under Florida’s new “super speeder” law, which went into effect July 1.

In just three months, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 68 drivers for excessive speeding.

“So why am I being arrested? I thought this was just a traffic stop,” one driver asked during an August arrest.

The law now makes it a criminal offense to drive 50 mph over the posted speed limit or to hit speeds of 100 mph or more. Offenders can face immediate jail time.

“Completely unacceptable,” a deputy said as Sheriff John Mina himself cuffed one of the offenders.

“I’m OK and unapologetic for someone going to jail if it will prevent someone’s family being shattered apart,” Mina said.

Deputies say the arrests often bring stunned reactions from drivers.

“I’m going to jail for real?” one driver asked. The deputy’s reply was firm: “Yes, you will be going to jail.”

Mina defended the tough penalties, saying “People might ask, well, why, you know, why do people have to go to jail? Well, why do people have to die in a fiery car crash when someone’s speeding?”

WFTV asked Mina, “With your pursuit policy, your deputies can chase for forcible felonies. How does that play a role here, getting super speeders?” He answered, “I have four helicopters and an airplane, so no one’s going to get away from that. And I think people are about to find out that if they do run from us, you know they’re gonna pull up home thinking they’re free and clear because they ran from us and we’re going to be at the door 30 seconds later.”

WFTV asked, “So can your deputies hit those speeds to get a super speeder, or no?” Mina replied, “So we can try and catch up to people who are speeding that fast, and yes, certainly we have vehicles, and we have the capability to catch up to people, but again, you know we’re not going to pursue unless it’s a forcible felony.”

Mina believes the new law will make a lasting difference.

“My hope is that we will see those traffic fatalities related to high speeds decline as well, and that’s going to take time,” he said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group