VIERA, Fla. — Individuals and families affected by recent storms and flooding in Brevard County are invited to a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday, Nov. 26.

Organizers plan to serve more than 500 meals from noon to 4 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Community, 5655 Stadium Parkway in Viera.

Embrace Life, Viera Voice, the church and local businesses are partnering on the event.

What’s on the menu

The meal will include turkey, ham, roasted chicken, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, peas and rice, baked ziti, salad, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and desserts.

State Farm agent Steffany Bahamon is donating the turkeys, according to organizers. Local restaurants, caterers and other businesses are also supporting the meal.

How to help

Organizers are still accepting donations, sponsorships and volunteers.

For more information or to get involved, contact Anjanette Wicks at 321-591-3414 or Jill Blue at 321-242-1235.

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