ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida anglers will have more opportunities to harvest Gulf red snapper after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission added 22 days to the private recreational season.

The change allows harvest continuously from Dec. 1–31, FWC announced Tuesday. The agency said preliminary data indicates enough quota remains available to support the additional days.

Remaining harvest dates

The updated schedule for the remainder of the season is:

Nov. 26–29: Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving weekend Dec. 1–31

Jan. 1–4, 2027

Which anglers are covered?

The Gulf private recreational season applies to anglers fishing from private vessels in Florida Gulf state and federal waters.

It also applies to charter vessels without a federal permit, but those vessels may harvest red snapper only in Florida Gulf state waters.

Anglers can find the season schedule and other requirements on FWC’s snapper regulations page.

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