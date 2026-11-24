DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach residents affected by last week’s flooding are invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday, Nov. 26.

Mayor Derrick Henry will host the community meal at 1 p.m. at the Cherry Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., according to the City of Daytona Beach.

Meals available while supplies last

The event will provide free meals for 300 residents on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The menu includes oven-roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, cranberry sauce and assorted sliced pies.

Wildcat Dining, powered by SodexoMagic, is preparing and donating the meals. Additional sponsors include Gary Yeomans Ford, P&S Paving, and Glenn and Connie Ritchey.

The city said the dinner is intended to bring neighbors together as residents recover from the flooding.

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