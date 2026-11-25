PALM BAY, Fla. — Angry Palm Bay residents sounded off Monday at the City Councilmembers over the recent flooding and infrastructure issues that failed to keep rising water away from homes.

“Each and every one of you has failed every citizen in Palm Bay,” said Marlene Cogar, a 39-year resident. “Over the years, all you’ve done is build. You should have had our roads redone way before now. You should’ve had Port Malabar redone.”

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Flooding in Palm Bay Angry Palm Bay residents confronted City Council on Monday over flooding and infrastructure failures that left homes vulnerable to rising water.

“I will never vote for a single one of you ever again,” she said. “Not one of you will ever get my vote.”

Kelly Curvin, who has lived in Palm Bay since 1986, expressed similar sentiments. “Instead of focusing on our residents who are preparing for round two of imminent flooding, you chose a photo op. It would be ironic that not even 48 hours later, the road would wash away again,” said Curvin.

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The remarks were made during the public comments section of Monday’s City Council meeting. Council members seemed surprised at the level of ire expressed by the attendees.

Port Malabar Boulevard was mentioned several times during the meeting. The section of road between Briar Creek and Apollo Circle was damaged on November 2nd after heavy rain moved into the area, causing a canal beneath the road to back up and overflow.

Flooding in Palm Bay Angry Palm Bay residents confronted City Council on Monday over flooding and infrastructure failures that left homes vulnerable to rising water.

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City leaders spent $2 million on repairs and quickly reopened Port Malabar to traffic. But rushing floodwaters caused part of the road to buckle again.

Repairs are currently underway. It’s unclear when the repairs will be completed and the road will be reopened to traffic.

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