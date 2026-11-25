ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida residents impacted by recent flooding will receive additional federal support after President Donald J. Trump approved the state’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, according to U.S. Senator Rick Scott.

In a statement, Senator Scott said President Trump personally informed him that the declaration had been granted, a move that will make federal resources available to assist affected communities and individuals across the state.

The Major Disaster Declaration is expected to provide access to federal assistance programs to support recovery efforts, including aid for impacted residents and local governments, as well as infrastructure repairs.

Scott also expressed gratitude to the president on behalf of Florida residents, adding, “On behalf of the Sunshine State, THANK YOU, President Trump!”

State and local officials are expected to work with federal agencies to coordinate recovery efforts and ensure necessary resources reach affected communities as quickly as possible.

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