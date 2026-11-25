ORLANDO, Fla. — Wet weather is in store on Wednesday for Central Florida.

We’ll start the day with widespread light rainfall. The rain will remain steady throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the rain will become more broken as we head into the evening hours. Most of the Channel 9 viewing area will likely get 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain, but portions of Brevard county and Osceola counties could pick up 1 to 2 inches.

WFTV holiday weekend forecast A soggy Wednesday will give way to a drier but windier Thursday. (WFTV staff)

A flood watch remains in place for Brevard County through 1 a.m. Thursday. Severe Weather Team 9 will monitor closely for additional flooding concerns.

WFTV holiday weekend forecast A soggy Wednesday will give way to a drier but windier Thursday. (WFTV staff)

Meanwhile, temps will remain cool today and many neighborhoods will stay in the 60s for highs.

Thanksgiving Day will be windy but much drier, with highs in 60s.

WFTV holiday weekend forecast A soggy Wednesday will give way to a drier but windier Thursday. (WFTV staff)

For Black Friday, Crimi says it will be turning cooler. Expect to wake up to temps in the 40s and low 50s, with highs in the 60s.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday, Central Florida!

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