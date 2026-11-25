PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — MSC Cruises is offering Black Friday promotions on select sailings, including Bahamas and Caribbean cruises departing from Port Canaveral.

The sale runs through Friday, Nov. 27, with advertised offers including up to 40% off cruise fares, up to $1,000 in onboard credit, free balcony upgrades and a kids-sail-free promotion.

Port Canaveral options

MSC said local options include three- and four-night sailings aboard MSC Seashore and three- to seven-night itineraries aboard MSC Grandiosa.

The company said a family of four booking a balcony cabin on a four-night MSC Seashore cruise from Port Canaveral could receive up to $1,600 in combined savings and onboard credit. That figure is an advertised example, and the amount available depends on the booking.

Check the offer’s restrictions

According to MSC’s promotional terms, the fare discount applies to the first and second passengers on select sailings.

The offer is limited to U.S. residents making new bookings, is subject to availability and does not apply to group bookings. Advertised rates are per person based on double occupancy, with government taxes and fees included.

Travelers should review the terms for their chosen departure and cabin to confirm which discounts, upgrades and credits apply.

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