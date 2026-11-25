SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County closed the Civil Courthouse in Sanford on Wednesday as St. Johns River floodwaters began surrounding the building, officials announced at a 1 p.m. briefing. Criminal court operations across the county are not affected.

Officials closed the facility in the Five Points area “out of an abundance of caution.” The closure came a day after the county said about 500 homes were affected, and the river is still expected to crest near historic levels over Thanksgiving weekend.

At least 495 homes damaged from St. Johns River flooding, Seminole County says

Relief for displaced families

The county has deployed a mobile comfort station for northwest Seminole County. It serves displaced families and residents in stilt homes cut off by water. The station offers showers, restrooms, and laundry, and it mirrors the existing setup in Geneva.

The mobile unit follows the opening of two supply distribution points. They are at North Branch Library and Seminole Community Church, and they serve St. Johns River Estates and streets off Missouri, Nebraska, and Oregon avenues.

Watch--> Sanford uses pumps, barriers as St. Johns River flooding threatens roads, businesses

A warning for people staying put

Emergency Management Director Alan Harris cautioned residents staying in “high and dry” stilt homes who use boats to reach their vehicles on dry land. In a medical emergency such as a heart attack, he said, paramedics can’t drive to the home. Medical personnel must transfer from a rescue truck to a fire department airboat, which delays the response.

Federal aid still pending

Donald Trump approves disaster declaration for parts of Florida

The county is still waiting on federal approval of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s expedited disaster declaration request. The request covers St. Johns River flooding from a second storm system. A separate federal Major Disaster Declaration was approved Tuesday for six counties hit by the first storm: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie.

Residents can help build the county’s case for federal aid by logging property damage through the Seminole County Flooding Portal or by calling 407-665-0000.

Original Story

Seminole County to issue flood update as rivers near record levels

Seminole County emergency officials will brief the media at 1 p.m. today on the flooding along the St. Johns River. About 500 homes countywide have been affected, and Thanksgiving crests are coming.

The county Office of Emergency Management says Lake Harney has passed the historic flood level set during Hurricane Ian in 2022. Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe are still rising.

Floodwaters in Sanford are expected to crest near historic levels over Thanksgiving and into the weekend. Elevated water could linger for several weeks.

Sanford neighborhood flooded as St. Johns River rises, forcing residents to use boats

Where things stand

The National Weather Service had the St. Johns above Lake Harney near Geneva at about 13.1 feet. That is above the 12.67-foot record from October 2022. The Sanford gauge on Lake Monroe touched the 8.0-foot major flood line Tuesday. The prior record there is 8.96 feet.

Forecasters expect the river in Sanford to rise to about 8.2 feet and hold late in the week.

Sanford has felt it already. Sections of Seminole Boulevard are closed. The RiverWalk is flooded, and the Central Florida Zoo is closed through at least Thanksgiving. Public works crews have put up Tiger Dams to protect critical infrastructure.

In Geneva, Lake Harney Road near Whitcomb is impassable for some drivers.

Help available now

The county has opened comfort and commodity stations in Geneva. Supplies include water, muck-out kits, meals, tarps, and sandbags. Two more distribution points are open at North Branch Library in Sanford and Seminole Community Church near St. Johns River Estates.

Sandbag sites are listed HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group