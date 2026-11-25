ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for parts of Florida affected by flooding from the season’s first storm, including Brevard County. Meanwhile, communities along the St. Johns River are still dealing with a second round of historic flooding.

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What the Declaration Covers

FEMA said federal help is available for areas hit by severe storms and flooding that began Oct. 31, 2026. The declaration makes funding available to individuals in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties FEMA.

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The president signed it Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The state first asked for the declaration on Nov. 9. At a Nov. 23 update in West Melbourne, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that request was on the president’s desk.

President Trump approved a Major Disaster Declaration for portions of Florida affected by flooding from the initial storm, including Brevard County. We continue to see major flooding in Seminole and Volusia Counties from the second storm. Governor Ron DeSantis has requested an additional expedited disaster declaration covering Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Flagler, Indian River, Orange, Broward, and Putnam Counties. Once it is approved, federal funds will be released to help families and communities recover in those areas. Local, state, and federal partners are working well together on disaster response and recovery, and they are all in communication. I will stay in touch with each of them to keep the process moving, so local leaders and homeowners get the help they need. I captured these images from Lake Harney flooding in Geneva. — Ryan Elijah (@RyanElijah) November 25, 2026

A Second Request for Eight Counties

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The second storm has led to more flooding. On Tuesday, Gov. DeSantis directed the state to file an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration after what officials called the second round of historic fall flooding. It covers eight counties: Brevard, Broward, Flagler, Indian River, Orange, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia.cfpublic+1

Rep. Ryan Elijah said that once this request is approved, federal funds will be released to help families and communities recover in those areas.

Conditions at Lake Harney

Seminole County is among the hardest hit. Emergency officials say at least 495 homes along the St. Johns River have reported flood damage. Lake Harney has passed the historic flood level set during Hurricane Ian in 2022, and crests are expected over Thanksgiving.

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Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said Monday that the county had heard nothing from Washington on the request, which includes Seminole. He said the county has sent FEMA photos, aerial footage and mapping data to document the damage.

In Geneva, roads are underwater and some homes can only be reached by boat. The river above Lake Harney has passed its all-time record crest, exceeding 13 feet. Harris has said flooding along the river could last into mid-December.

Elijah: Agencies Are Coordinating

Elijah said local, state and federal partners are working well together on response and recovery and are all in communication. He said he will stay in touch with each of them “to keep the process moving, so local leaders and homeowners get the help they need.” He took the photos of Lake Harney flooding in Geneva himself.

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