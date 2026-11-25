BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County residents can now apply for federal disaster assistance for losses from the November flooding. The aid comes through FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program.

Before You Apply

Only damage and losses from the recent flooding qualify.

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If you have insurance: file a claim with your insurance company first.

If you have no insurance, or your policy doesn’t cover your claim: begin your FEMA application.

Three Ways to Register

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

On the FEMA Mobile App

By phone at 800-621-3362

The toll-free line is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

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What to Have Ready

Gathering these items first will make registration go faster:

Contact information: phone number, mailing address and Social Security number

Household income

Address of the damaged home or apartment

A description of the damage or lost items

Photos of your damaged home and belongings

Insurance coverage information

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

More Information

Read the full announcement from Brevard County: brevardfl.gov press release

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