BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County residents can now apply for federal disaster assistance for losses from the November flooding. The aid comes through FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program.
Before You Apply
Only damage and losses from the recent flooding qualify.
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- If you have insurance: file a claim with your insurance company first.
- If you have no insurance, or your policy doesn’t cover your claim: begin your FEMA application.
Three Ways to Register
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
- On the FEMA Mobile App
- By phone at 800-621-3362
The toll-free line is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
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What to Have Ready
Gathering these items first will make registration go faster:
- Contact information: phone number, mailing address and Social Security number
- Household income
- Address of the damaged home or apartment
- A description of the damage or lost items
- Photos of your damaged home and belongings
- Insurance coverage information
- Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds
More Information
Read the full announcement from Brevard County: brevardfl.gov press release
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