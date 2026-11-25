ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is buzzing in the midst of the Thanksgiving travel season.

Over the course of a 12-day holiday stretch, nearly 2 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport.

Thanksgiving travel at Orlando International Airport Nearly 2 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2. (WFTV staff)

While the numbers show a slight decrease from last year’s travel, it isn’t stopping airport officials from once again reminding passengers to be early and patient.

Thanksgiving travel at Orlando International Airport Nearly 2 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2. (WFTV staff)

Officials recommend travelers be at the TSA checkpoints two hours before their scheduled departure and at their gate at least one hour before boarding.

Thanksgiving travel at Orlando International Airport Nearly 2 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2. (WFTV staff)

This busy Thanksgiving travel period comes after a recent string of outages across airports and airlines in the U.S.

Earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop after a problem with telecommunications network.

Then on Sunday, Delta experienced a database issue which caused hundreds of cancellations and delays at one of the busiest airports in the country.

Click here to keep tabs on flight arrivals and departures at Orlando International Airport.

Thanksgiving travel at Orlando International Airport Nearly 2 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2. (WFTV staff)

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